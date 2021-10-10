iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $19.10 Average PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.
IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 10,557,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
