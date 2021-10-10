iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $19.10 Average PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 10,557,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

