IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.20 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.26.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.