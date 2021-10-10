iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27,048.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,483 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,053,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $277.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

