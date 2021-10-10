iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $345,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $277.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

