iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.