iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 548,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,382,375 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $20.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.