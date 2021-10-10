iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

