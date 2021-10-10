iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $196,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $329,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $30.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

