Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 132,912 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,912 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Airbnb worth $160,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

