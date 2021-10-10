Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,511.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,791.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,592.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,162.80 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30,223.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.