Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock worth $154,283,743. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

