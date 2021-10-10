Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 1,628 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $332,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAI opened at $204.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.