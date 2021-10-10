Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 2,000 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $412,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

