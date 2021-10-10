John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.82

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.82 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.86). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,740,678 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,991 shares of company stock worth $429,583.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

