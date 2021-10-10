Jonathon Nudi Sells 9,725 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 26.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

