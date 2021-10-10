JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €73.44 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

DPW stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.85 and its 200-day moving average is €54.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

