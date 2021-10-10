JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Avient worth $40,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 18.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avient by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avient by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

