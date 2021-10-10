JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Neutral

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

