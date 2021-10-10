JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 36.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 111.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

