JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

