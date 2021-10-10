JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 146,059 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $532,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

