JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $560,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

