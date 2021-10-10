JTC’s (JTC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

JTC opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 749.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 676.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

