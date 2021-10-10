Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 402.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.