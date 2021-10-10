Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $29.53. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.
KARO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $652.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.