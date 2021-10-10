Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $29.53. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.

KARO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $652.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.