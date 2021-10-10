Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.03

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $19.69. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.