Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,329. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

