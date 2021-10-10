Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

KDP stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

