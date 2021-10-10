Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.87% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

