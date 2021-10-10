Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

