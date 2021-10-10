Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $46.04 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

