Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $131.69 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $131.69 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00225369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00124320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00140509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,148,803 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

