Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:KTB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

