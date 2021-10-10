Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

KURA opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.