Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $309.66 million and approximately $50.35 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00215954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00097462 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 174,410,507 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

