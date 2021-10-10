Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $61.70

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $60.42. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 377 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,563 shares of company stock worth $22,750,586 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

