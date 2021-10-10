Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 726,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

