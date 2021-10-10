Landshare (LAND) 1-Day Volume Tops $107,406.00

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Landshare has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $107,406.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,788,583 coins and its circulating supply is 831,616 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

