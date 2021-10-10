Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
