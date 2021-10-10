Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

