Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $6,957,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

