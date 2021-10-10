Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6,316.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

