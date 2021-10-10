Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 130.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 89.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

