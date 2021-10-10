LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

