Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 45.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 342,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 59.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 208,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

