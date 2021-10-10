Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,205,467 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 161.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

