Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.