Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.64 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

