Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Luminar Technologies worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

