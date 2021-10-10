Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

