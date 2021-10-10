Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.44, but opened at $56.01. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 6,529 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $47,570,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

